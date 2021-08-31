ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 126 Training to be the best in Pokemon Emerald.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be getting back to our Pokémon Emerald playthrough, striving to be the Pokémon league champion of the Hoenn region. We defeated Fighting gym leader Brawly during the last episode and started to make our way to Mauville City. When we arrive at Mauville, we'll have to figure out a strategy to take down the electric gym leader, Wattson. When we win a gym badge, we also can take on the challenge of the Trick House, a maze-like house that allows a new challenge after you win a new gym badge. Stay tuned for that as well as next rival battle with our childhood friend, May. Join us at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT to see if we'll be on our way to becoming a Pokémon master or if we'll need more training.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back next Tuesday and Wednesday, with more Pokemon Emerald and Final Fantasy 7.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.