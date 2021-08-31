Apex Legends removes tap-strafing in new update A popular movement mechanic is getting pulled in an upcoming update.

Apex Legends, like many other first-person shooters, has a deep strategic component. Beyond perfecting your aim and memorizing areas of a map, players also look to master smaller techniques that give them the upper hand on the competition. tap-strafing is a mechanic that players on PC have been using to make more precise movement, but it won’t be around much longer, as it’s getting the boot in an upcoming update.

Developer Respawn Entertainment took to Twitter to share the news that it would be removing tap-strafing in an update 10.1 of Apex Legends. "After much consideration and debate, we've decided to remove tap-strafing from @PlayApex in patch 10.1," the tweet reads. They also shared their motivations behind wanting to remove the mechanic. “It's inaccessible, lacks readability/counterplay, and is exacerbated by movement abilities.” Players can still tap strafe for now, but once the 10.1 update lands sometime this season, it will be no more.

After much consideration and debate, we've decided to remove tap-strafing from @playapex in patch 10.1.



Our reasoning: It's inaccessible, lacks readability/counterplay, and is exacerbated by movement abilities.



The next patch notes will include a more detailed note about this. — Respawn (@Respawn) August 31, 2021

Tap-strafing is a movement trick used by players on a keyboard and mouse that allows them to quickly change directions. It’s useful for avoiding fire and quickly focusing on an enemy. With Apex Legends featuring full crossplay support, it’s been a point of discussion as players on controllers have argued that it provides an unfair advantage. Even among players that use a keyboard and mouse, tap-strafing is a pretty difficult maneuver to consistently execute.

Tap-strafing will be removed from Apex Legends with the release of update 10.1, where Respawn Entertainment will share more details on their decision to remove the ability. It will be interesting to see how players across different platforms react and adapt to the removal of tap-strafing. For more on what’s new in Apex Legends, stick with us here on Shacknews.