Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia devs on musical inspirations

Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia is an upcoming fantasy-adventure game from ROTU studios. The game is in VR and features an assortment of environments and creatures inspired by music. The musical aspect was a big point of emphasis during the game’s development, so we caught up with some of the leads at ROTU Entertainment to learn more.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke sat down with Emir Cerman, Creative Director/CCO and Jason Parks, Executive Producer Jason Parks of ROTU Entertainment to dive into the creation of Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia. During the interview, the two spoke about how some of the older Zelda titles, like Ocarina of Time, were among their inspirations when creating the world of Ionia. They also named Avatar, Harry Potter, and Star Wars as other creative inspirations.

Speaking of the universe, the developers also stress that they’ve created a fleshed out world, and that Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia is just a small slice of that universe. “Ionia is just a piece of a story of a much bigger IP, a much larger universe that we’ve been creating,” said Parks. “Live shows, music videos, and documentaries” are among the other pieces of art that place in that same universe.

Our full interview with the team at ROTU Entertainment is available over on the GamerHubTV YouTube channel, where you can catch other exclusive interview content. If you’re interested in checking out Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia, you can wishlist the game on Steam and play its current demo.