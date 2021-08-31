New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Do you need PS Plus to play Splitgate?

Let's see if you need to subscribe to PS Plus to play Splitgate.
Donovan Erskine
1

Splitgate is one of the hottest online games right now. Combining elements of Halo and Portal, Splitgate offers a unique arena-shooter experience. The game is currently available in early access as a free-to-play title on PC and consoles, including PlayStation systems. As PS4 and PS5 players jump into Splitgate, many are curious whether or not they're required to have a PS Plus subscription in order to play Splitgate online.

Do you need PS Plus to play Splitgate?

You do not need PS Plus to play Splitgate. PS Plus is PlayStation’s online service that grants players with free games, and allows them to play titles online with players across the world. Many games require players to have a PS Plus subscription in order to experience their games online. However, when it comes to free-to-play games, players are often allowed to enjoy online play without a subscription. Splitgate is one of these titles, and players won’t need to worry about having a PS Plus membership to take the game for a spin.

Not only is Splitgate a completely free-to-play online game, it also has full crossplay support across platforms. If you’re on PlayStation and are jumping in, you can team up with friends on Xbox as well as PC. Xbox used to require players to have a Gold subscription to play online titles, even for free games, but recently changed that to be more in line with PlayStation and PC.

You do not need a PS Plus subscription to play Splitgate. Anybody that owns a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 and has a connection to the internet can download and enjoy everything that Splitgate has to offer. For more on Splitgate, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola