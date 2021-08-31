Do you need PS Plus to play Splitgate? Let's see if you need to subscribe to PS Plus to play Splitgate.

Splitgate is one of the hottest online games right now. Combining elements of Halo and Portal, Splitgate offers a unique arena-shooter experience. The game is currently available in early access as a free-to-play title on PC and consoles, including PlayStation systems. As PS4 and PS5 players jump into Splitgate, many are curious whether or not they're required to have a PS Plus subscription in order to play Splitgate online.

Do you need PS Plus to play Splitgate?

You do not need PS Plus to play Splitgate. PS Plus is PlayStation’s online service that grants players with free games, and allows them to play titles online with players across the world. Many games require players to have a PS Plus subscription in order to experience their games online. However, when it comes to free-to-play games, players are often allowed to enjoy online play without a subscription. Splitgate is one of these titles, and players won’t need to worry about having a PS Plus membership to take the game for a spin.

Not only is Splitgate a completely free-to-play online game, it also has full crossplay support across platforms. If you’re on PlayStation and are jumping in, you can team up with friends on Xbox as well as PC. Xbox used to require players to have a Gold subscription to play online titles, even for free games, but recently changed that to be more in line with PlayStation and PC.

You do not need a PS Plus subscription to play Splitgate. Anybody that owns a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 and has a connection to the internet can download and enjoy everything that Splitgate has to offer.