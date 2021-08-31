New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League news coming at DC FanDome

DC FanDome will return this October with updates on upcoming games from the franchise.
Donovan Erskine
1

Last year, we got DC FanDome, a digital event dedicated to everything in the world of DC comics from movies to games. It was here that we got reveals for Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It’s been pretty quiet on the newsfront since then, but that’s going to change soon. DC FanDome is back this October, and it’s been confirmed that we’ll be learning more about the two upcoming video games there.

DC released a launch trailer for DC FanDome on its YouTube channel on August 31, 2021. There, the company gave fans a taste of what they can expect at the full event on October 16. They teased a number of upcoming films that will be discussed during the event, and also confirmed that we’ll be getting updates on Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

We don’t know exactly what Rocksteady Studios and WB Games Montréal will reveal about their upcoming games, but it’s likely we’ll get a glimpse at gameplay for both. The Gotham Knights Twitter account tweeted an image of a character wearing what is likely a Court of Owls mask, with the caption “always watching, always listening.” We already know that the Court of Owls will play a role in the story, and this further emphasizes their presence in the game.

Both Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are set to launch sometime in 2022. Perhaps we’ll get a more specific release window or even a date at DC FanDome. DC FanDome will take place as a one-day event on October 16, 2021. More details can be found on the event website, and we’ll be covering everything DC FanDome right here on Shacknews.

