Hitman 3's Season of Gluttony kicks off with a roadmap of new content A Gluttony-themed Escalation, new Elusive Targets, and Featured Contracts await you throughout September.

We have finally arrived at the Season of Gluttony in Hitman 3 and, as expected, along with it comes a new roadmap of goods set to arrive this coming month. The topline is the Gluttony DLC, which has a special mission full of rewards available now, but Featured Contracts and Elusive Targets both new and returning also factor into the coming month. Here’s what’s coming and when in September and Hitman 3’s Season of Gluttony.

IO Interactive shared the Season of Gluttony roadmap with a YouTube trailer to go with it on August 31, 2021. As of today, The Gluttony Gobble is a new Escalation available if you have the Seven Deadly Sins DLC. It features a mission in which a famished Agent 47 must “feed the pig” with the right ingredients, acquired from very specific targets in very specific methods. Do this, and the Profligacy Suit, Maximalist Shotgun, and “Bubble Queen” gum pack are your to claim. The Gluttony Escalation is available either as a standalone DLC or as part of the full Seven Deadly Sins bundle.

Of course, that wasn’t all that’s coming though. Starting on September 3, new Elusive Targets are arriving at Dartmoor in the form of The Procurers. One is a renowned chef that dabbles in exotic cuisine. The other is an embalmer… who gets the chef his “exotic” ingredients. They’ve served the wrong meal and a client wants them dead for it. You’ll have until September 13 to take them out. Meanwhile, on September 17, a returning Elusive Target is making rounds again. The Food Critic is back in Bangkok from the first Hitman and his cruel style of criticism is about to cost him dearly, at least if Agent 47 has anything to say about it. Catch him before he leaves on September 27.

Finally, Featured Contracts from ScreenRant arrive on September 9, Community Featured Contracts will be in on September 23, and Bangkok will be playable in the FreeStarter Pack’s rotation of the game from September 9 to September 19. You can keep track of it all below.

As the Season of Gluttony kicks off, be sure to check out all of our Hitman 3 coverage and stay tuned for more on the way. We’ll have any news and updates right here at Shacknews. Good hunting, Agents.