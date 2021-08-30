Every new minion (and what's leaving) in Hearthstone Battlegrounds' 21.2 update There are a lot of minions coming to Hearthstone Battlegrounds with Tuesday's 21.2 update, but there are also a lot of minions leaving. Shacknews is here with the full list of what's coming and going.

On Monday morning, Blizzard's Team 5 revealed the future of Hearthstone Battlegrounds. It's coming in the form of the game's modes biggest update yet, where it's being touted as a total revamp. Hearthstone's 21.2 update will introduce two new heroes, a new keyword, and over three dozen new minions.

On top of over three dozen minions coming in, a lot of existing minions are coming out. Battlegrounds will look like a very different place and Shacknews is here to help readers keep track of which minions are entering and exiting this game mode. Let's go ahead and dive in.

New Minions

The following minions are being introduced to Hearthstone Battlegrounds with the 21.2 update:

Tier 1 Impulsive Trickster (2/2) (Demon) - Deathrattle : Give this minion's maximum Health to a friendly minion. Icky Imp (1/1) (Demon) - Deathrattle : Summon two 1/1 Imps. Pupbot (2/1) (Mech) - Divine Shield Evolving Chromawing (1/3) (Dragon) - After you upgrade your Tavern Tier, double this minion's Attack.



Tier 2 Leapfrogger (3/3) (Beast) - Deathrattle : Give a friendly Beast +2/+2 and this Deathrattle . Sewer Rat (3/2) (Beast) - Deathrattle : Summon a 2/3 Turtle with Taunt . Saltscale Honcho (3/2) (Murloc) - After you play a Murloc, give two other friendly Murlocs +1 Health. Whelp Smuggler (2/4) - After a friendly Dragon gains Attack, give it +2 Health. Defiant Shipwright (3/4) - After you upgrade your Tavern Tier, add a random Pirate to Bob's Tavern.



Tier 3 Bird Buddy (2/4) - Avenge (1) : Give your Beasts +1/+1. Impatient Doomsayer (2/6) - Avenge (3) : Add a random Demon to your hand. Swolefin (4/2) (Murloc) - Battlecry : Gain +2/+1 for each other friendly Murloc. Tarecgosa (4/4) (Dragon) - This permanently keeps enchantments from combat. Briny Bootlegger (4/4) (Pirate) - At the end of your turn, if you have another Pirate, add a Gold Coin to your hand. Smogger (3/3) (Elemental) - Battlecry : Give a friendly Elemental stats equal to your Tavern Tier. Gemsplitter (2/4) (Quilboar) - After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield , gain a Blood Gem . Budding Greenthumb (1/4) - Avenge (3) : Give adjacent minions +2/+1 permanently.



Tier 4 Reanimating Rattler (6/2) (Beast) - Battlecry : Give a friendly Beast Reborn . Kathra'natir (7/5) (Demon) - Your other Demons have +3 Attack. Your Hero is Immune . Mechano-Tank (6/3) (Mech) - Avenge (2) : Deal 6 damage to the highest Health enemy minion. Grease Bot (3/6) (Mech) - After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield , give it +2/+1 permanently. Prized Promo-Drake (5/5) (Dragon) - Start of Combat : Give adjacent minions +1/+1 for each friendly Dragon. Prestor's Pyrospawn (3/5) (Dragon) - Whenever another friendly Dragon attacks, deal 3 damage to its target. Peggy Brittlebone (5/3) (Pirate) - After a card is added to your hand, give another random Pirate +1/+1. Dazzling Lightspawn (4/5) (Elemental) - Avenge (2) : Elementals in Bob's Tavern have +1/+1 for the rest of the game. Recycling Wraith (5/4) (Elemental) - After you play an Elemental, your next Refresh costs (0). Witchwing Nestmatron (3/5) - Avenge (3) : Add a random Battlecry minion to your hand.



Tier 5 Palescale Crocolisk (4/5) (Beast) - Avenge (2) and Deathrattle : Give another friendly Beast +6/+6. Insatiable Ur'zul (4/6) (Demon) - Taunt . After you play a Demon, consume a minion in Bob's Tavern to gain its stats. Holy Mecherel (8/4) (Mech) - After another friendly minion loses Divine Shield , gain Divine Shield . SI:Sefin (2/6) (Murloc) - Avenge (3) : Give a friendly Murloc Poisonous permanently. Tony Two-Tusk (4/6) (Pirate) - Avenge (5) : Make another friendly Pirate Golden permanently.



Tier 6 Famished Felbat (9/5) (Demon) - At the end of your turn, each friendly Demon consumes a minion in Bob's Tavern to gain its stats. Omega Buster (6/6) (Mech) - Deathrattle : Summon six 1/1 Microbots. For each that doesn't fit, give your Mechs +1/+1. Seafood Slinger (5/5) - Battlecry : Make a Murloc Golden. Nosy Looter (7/6) (Pirate) - Every two turns, add a random Golden minion to your hand. Master of Realities (6/6) - Taunt . After a friendly Elemental gains stats, gain +1/+1.



Minions leaving Battlegrounds

The following minions are being removed from Hearthstone Battlegrounds with the 21.2 update:

Tier 1 Fiendish Servant (2/1) (Demon) - Deathrattle : Give this minion's Attack to a random friendly minion. Vulgar Homunculus (2/4) (Demon) - Taunt. Battlecry : Deal 2 damage to your hero. Micro Machine (1/2) (Mech) - At the start of each turn, gain +1 Attack. Murloc Tidecaller (1/2) (Murloc) - Whenever you summon a Murloc, gain +1 Attack. Dragonspawn Lieutenant (2/3) (Dragon)



Tier 2 Pack Leader (3/4) - Whenever you summon a Beast, give it +2 Attack. Kindly Grandmother (1/1) (Beast) - Summon a 3/2 Big Bad Wolf. Steward of Time (3/3) (Dragon) - When you sell this minion, give all minions in Bob's Tavern +2/+1. Waxrider Togwaggle (1/3) - Whenever a friendly Dragon kills an enemy, gain +2/+2. Southsea Captain (3/3) (Pirate) - Your other Pirates have +1/+1. Tormented Ritualist (2/3) - Taunt . Whenever this is attacked, give adjacent minions +1/+1.



Tier 3 Arcane Assistant (3/3) (Elemental) - Battlecry : Give your other Elementals +1/+1. Imp Gang Boss (2/4) (Demon) - Whenever this minion takes damage, summon a 1/1 Imp. Infested Wolf (3/3) (Beast) - Deathrattle : Summon two 1/1 Spiders. Iron Sensei (2/2) (Mech) - At the end of your turn, give another friendly Mech +2/+2. Hangry Dragon (4/4) (Dragon) - At the start of your turn, gain +2/+2 if you won the last combat. Bloodsail Cannoneer (4/3) (Pirate) - Battlecry : Give your other Pirates +3 Attack. Warden of Old (3/3) - Deathrattle : Add a Gold Coin to your hand. Crystalweaver (5/4) - Battlecry : Give your Demons +1/+1. Thorncaller (4/3) (Quilboar) - Battlecry and Deathrattle : Gain a Blood Gem .



Tier 4 Virmen Sensei (4/5) - Battlecry : Give a friendly Beast +2/+2. Hexruin Marauder (3/5) (Demon) - At the end of your turn, if you have 6 or fewer minions, gain +3/+3. Junkbot (1/5) (Mech) - Whenever a friendly Mech dies, gain +2/+2. Toxfin (1/2) (Murloc) - Battlecry : Give a friendly Murloc Poisonous . Herald of Flame (6/6) (Dragon) - Overkill : Deal 3 damage to the left-most enemy minion. Qiraji Harbinger (5/5) - After a friendly minion with Taunt dies, give its neighbors +2/+2. Bolvar, Fireblood (1/7) - Divine Shield . After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield , gain +2 Attack. Security Rover (2/6) (Mech) - Whenever this minion takes damage, summon a 2/3 Mech with Taunt .



Tier 5 Sneed's Old Shredder (5/7) (Mech) - Deathrattle : Summon a random Legendary minion. Nat Pagle, Extreme Angler (8/5) (Pirate) - When this attacks and kills a minion, add a random minion to your hand. Seabreaker Goliath (6/7) (Pirate) - Windfury. Overkill : Give your other Pirates +2/+2. Ironhide Direhorn (7/7) (Beast) - Overkill : Summon a 5/5 Ironhide Runt. Mythrax, the Unraveler (4/4) - At the end of your turn, gain +1/+2 for each minion type you control. Mal'Ganis (9/7) (Demon) - Your other Demons have +2/+2. Your hero is Immune . Faceless Taverngoer (4/4) - Battlecry : Choose a minion in Bob's Tavern. Transform into a plain copy of it.



Tier 6 The Tide Razor (6/4) - Deathrattle : Summon 3 random Pirates. Lieutenant Garr (8/8) (Elemental) - Taunt . After you play an Elemental, gain +1 Health for each Elemental you have.



Those are all of the minions that are coming and going from Hearthstone Battlegrounds with the Tuesday 21.2 update. We'll be watching to see how this massive update affects Battlegrounds going forward, so keep it here on Shacknews for the latest news and guides.