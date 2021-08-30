New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 30, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

What better way to start of Evening Reading than with a massive Twitter thread about the story of Destiny 2?

Ismail does a great job at summarizing the story thus far.

I love the idea of some child finding this so funny that they nearly threw up

I am that child.

Well, actually...

Don't be that guy.

Now to fill the apartment with a happy family!

Just... be careful of what happens next.

What is this, fanfic?

One man's horror is another man's grot.

Where's that bloke from the corner?

Built himself into the walls. Clever thinking.

Snakes going at it

Dinner and a show! Classic Australia.

Elden Ring screenshots

GOTY 2022.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He always squishes up into a little ball. He's got his favorite sleeping positions.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola