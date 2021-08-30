Evening Reading - August 30, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Quake Remastered impressions: Shub-Niggurath for the rest of us
- WarioWare: Get It Together hands-on demo impressions - The more, the merrier
- Saints Row (2022) hands-off preview: The gang gets rebooted
- Bret Robbins on his Dead Space past and future as Ascendant Studios CEO
- SEC considering ban of Robinhood's (HOOD) Payment for Order Flow business model
- Knockout City players get superpowers in new mid-Season 2 event
- Ubisoft teams with Storyland Studios for US theme park project
- Suda51 has three new IPs planned for the next decade
- Death Stranding 2 could be 'in negotiations' according to Norman Reedus
- First images of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City revealed
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
What better way to start of Evening Reading than with a massive Twitter thread about the story of Destiny 2?
You play as "The Guardian", who is effectively a magic space zombie soldier granted immortality by a giant space orb called "the Traveler". The Guardians guard the Traveler, which has sat motionless in the sky above Earth's last safe city from the start of Destiny 1 in 2014.— Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) August 26, 2021
Ismail does a great job at summarizing the story thus far.
I love the idea of some child finding this so funny that they nearly threw up
If your phones hotspot is called BIG FLOPPY DONKEY DICK and you were at the M67/M60 junction around 6, you made a ten year old boy nearly puke from laughing, thanks— bel (@anabelish) August 25, 2021
I am that child.
Well, actually...
men in women’s mentions pic.twitter.com/XkGkNs0yrW— Roxy (@RoxyTall) August 25, 2021
Don't be that guy.
Now to fill the apartment with a happy family!
Wow, someone remade the @12minutesgame apartment in the Sims! 👌https://t.co/0uduuNu8du pic.twitter.com/7bnwwKaOst— Luis Antonio (@facaelectrica) August 26, 2021
Just... be careful of what happens next.
What is this, fanfic?
im not seeing the horror pic.twitter.com/Z2Ph59hY2p— lauren (@ActNormalOrElse) August 26, 2021
One man's horror is another man's grot.
Where's that bloke from the corner?
August 26, 2021
Built himself into the walls. Clever thinking.
Snakes going at it
Lunchtime at the Botanical Gardens Brisbane 😳😲🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/f4vBKMe2oc— Anna Berserk 🆎️ (@BerserkAnna) August 27, 2021
Dinner and a show! Classic Australia.
Elden Ring screenshots
New looks at Elden Ring have been shown off during #Gamescom2021 pic.twitter.com/hLp1ixFe9t— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 27, 2021
GOTY 2022.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He always squishes up into a little ball. He's got his favorite sleeping positions.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
