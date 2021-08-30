New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 125

More StarTropics tonight!
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be jumping back into our StarTropics playthrough. Mike Jones is about half way through his journey to find his uncle but we will have to start in some troubled waters, the belly of a whale that ate us. StarTropics was made for the US/European markets and wasn’t intended to release in Japan. That being said, you can see how the game pays homage to the likes of Blaster Master and the NES Legend of Zelda. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/ 9 p.m. EDT, will I have what it takes to help Mike Jones find his uncle and survive the treacherous South Seas?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday. It's going to be fun as we continue our Pokemon Emerald playthrough so stay tuned.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

