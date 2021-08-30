Ubisoft teams with Storyland Studios for US theme park project Ubisoft has partnered with California-based Storyland Studios to produce a primarily indoor theme park experience based on its franchises.

Over the course many years, Ubisoft has shown off-and-on interest in expanding into theme park attractions and other location-based entertainment. It has come in different forms and not all plans have come to fruition, but it would appear that it has put the wheels in motion for a plan on a theme park. Ubisoft recently teamed up with attraction developer Storyland Studios to create an Ubisoft theme park based on its various properties.

Ubisoft’s partnership with Storyland Studios was detailed in a recent report by Theme Park Insider. According to said reports, Ubisoft entered into the partnership with Storyland to “design and develop multi-brand themed entertainment experiences, including a concept for a full-scale Ubisoft theme park.” Storyland has previously worked with Universal Studios, Legoland, E3, and various other notable clients on previous projects and experiences. With this partnership, Storyland Studios will begin work on what is expected to be a mostly indoor theme park experience utilizing various Ubisoft properties and franchises.

Storyland Studios' pedigree for theme parks and video game-based attractions should make for a good partnership in Ubisoft's theme park endeavors.

Storyland’s extensive prior work, including that of E3 attractions, did a lot to bring it to Ubisoft’s attention in this endeavor.

“We are impressed with Storyland's expertise in themed entertainment and their three-dimensional story development approach,” Location-Based Entertainment Manager at Ubisoft Mathilde Bresson said. “Video games and themed parks have a lot more in common than we think. We are excited to join forces with Storyland to continue exploring the potential for synergies and design immersive, innovative and unforgettable experiences based on our catalog of worlds.”

It’s not the first time Ubisoft has turned its attentions to attractions beyond solely video games. In 2016, Ubi was originally talking with IMG Worlds of Legends for an indoor theme park, but it still hasn’t quite come to fruition. They were also reportedly working on a Malaysian theme park in Kuala Lumpur in 2015. In more successful ventures, Ubisoft also partnered with Zero Latency VR for a Far Cry 3 experience in late 2020.

There’s no telling whether Ubisoft’s latest theme park plans will pan out. However, with Nintendo having launched Super Nintendo World in Japan, and with plans for a similar US-based park, Ubisoft largely has as much reason as effort to try to put an Ubisoft park together. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story.