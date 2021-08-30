Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of August 30, 2021 Let's look at what's coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

Hello there Shacknews. It's a new week, and a new month. As we look to close out August and get September started off on the right foot, let's look at all of the live content we've got coming this week with our Shacknews Livestream Schedule.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of August 30, 2021

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. PT Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

If you watch any of our streams this week, we thank you for hanging out and supporting our content. If you'd like to give Shacknews some extra support, you can do so through subscribing. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you actually get one free sub a month which is redeemed through Prime Gaming.

If you enjoy our live content on Twitch, you should check out the Shacknews YouTube channel, which is home to our library of video content.