Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of August 30, 2021

Let's look at what's coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.
Donovan Erskine
Hello there Shacknews. It's a new week, and a new month. As we look to close out August and get September started off on the right foot, let's look at all of the live content we've got coming this week with our Shacknews Livestream Schedule.

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. PT
Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET
Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

If you watch any of our streams this week, we thank you for hanging out and supporting our content. If you'd like to give Shacknews some extra support, you can do so through subscribing. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you actually get one free sub a month which is redeemed through Prime Gaming.

If you enjoy our live content on Twitch, you should check out the Shacknews YouTube channel, which is home to our library of video content.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

