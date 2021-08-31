Watch the Indie Houses Direct August 31 showcase livestream here Check out the first showcase livestream of Indie Houses and see what the teams have been working on.

The Indie Houses Direct showcase is the first time this collaboration between indie publishers will be taking to the airwaves to show you their goods. With more than 30 reveals, updates, and surprises, this livestream is sure to be one you won’t want to miss, so scroll down a bit further and tune in right here on Shacknews.

Watch the Indie Houses Direct showcase here

The Indie Houses Direct showcase is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on August 31, 2021. The livestream will take place on Twitch, YouTube, and Steam, but you can watch it unfold in the embedded video below.

Though Indie Houses announced an upcoming showcase, the actual date of the event wasn’t revealed until August 18, where the newly formed group took to Twitter to share the news. Today’s livestream is set to include more than 30 bits of information, from reveals and updates to surprises and more. Viewers can likely anticipate news from the teams that have come together to form Indie Houses, which include: Akupara Games, Fellow Traveller, Neon Doctrine, Raw Fury, Those Awesome Guys, Toge Productions, and Whitethorn Games.

The Indie Houses Direct showcase is just the tip of the iceberg. The livestream will also usher in a special Steam event that includes more than 40 demos. Players will have from August 31 until September 7 to try out the demos from all seven of the Indie Houses publishers.

There will also be a Steam sale going on to celebrate the inaugural event. Over the same period of time, more than 100 games will be on sale as part of the Indie Houses Festival. Take a moment after the stream to check out the deals.

This first Indie Houses Direct livestream is sure to be the first of many great ventures between the publishers. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest news on indie games. If you enjoy livestreams that focus on indies, check out Shacknews News Editor TJ Denzer’s weekly Indie-licious show where he dives into all manner of indie titles.