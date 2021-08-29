New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Weekend Discussion - August 29, 2021

You've made it through the hard part of the week. Here's Sunday's Weekend Discussion
Dennis White
1

Hey, it's Dennis White, the Community Manager for Shacknews and I'm here to bring you some solid vibes to close out the week. It's the last Sunday of the month as we move closer to Fall! Join us for Weekend Discussion!

Epic Games found a way to upset a entirely different audience

A facial portrait of MLK rendered in Fortnite style
A facial portrait of MLK rendered in Fortnite style

While I think that the partnership presented with TIME Magazine may have had good intentions, the execution left things ot be desired as emotes were still useable during the event. Also since the company has stolen from Black creators in the past and recenty yanked the main game mode from the indie studio behind Among Us, it's more than ironic that the game is pulling a move like this. There has been some posiive words from Black gamers and elder hoping that this could be a new way to reach the youth. I do think there are ways to make an interactive experience through gaming work for presenting a message but there will defintiely need ot be more care put into these events moving forward. Hopefully someone else steps up so it feels less like a marketing ploy and more like an actual educational opportunity.

Still time to grab more deals!

Here's some hilarity from around the internet

Delta Variant memes are going strong

This Guilty Gear DLC Charachter looks OP

The Real Estate Market is brutal lately

Opponent gets staggered like a God of War enemy

— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 28, 2021

The Cinderella memes deserved their own section. Here's the original video for context

Weekend Vibes

Music helps me get through the week but also makes the weekend even better. Here's a few select cuts. 

What kind of plans did have this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. And don't forget to support us if you enjoy this content by subscribing to Mercury!

Community Manager

Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola