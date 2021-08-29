Weekend Discussion - August 29, 2021

Hey, it's Dennis White, the Community Manager for Shacknews and I'm here to bring you some solid vibes to close out the week. It's the last Sunday of the month as we move closer to Fall! Join us for Weekend Discussion!

Epic Games found a way to upset a entirely different audience





A facial portrait of MLK rendered in Fortnite style

While I think that the partnership presented with TIME Magazine may have had good intentions, the execution left things ot be desired as emotes were still useable during the event. Also since the company has stolen from Black creators in the past and recenty yanked the main game mode from the indie studio behind Among Us, it's more than ironic that the game is pulling a move like this. There has been some posiive words from Black gamers and elder hoping that this could be a new way to reach the youth. I do think there are ways to make an interactive experience through gaming work for presenting a message but there will defintiely need ot be more care put into these events moving forward. Hopefully someone else steps up so it feels less like a marketing ploy and more like an actual educational opportunity.

Still time to grab more deals!

Here's some hilarity from around the internet

Delta Variant memes are going strong

my fall plans the delta variant pic.twitter.com/ziwZmhnCrO — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) August 10, 2021

This Guilty Gear DLC Charachter looks OP



Yooo yall saw the new #GuiltyGearStrive character leak? Can't believe their putting Sol Badguy's rival in now. pic.twitter.com/thgxi8lcrv — ToastyGhostey🆖️ (@ToastyGhostey) August 15, 2021



Pokemon arch game strong

The Real Estate Market is brutal lately



Opponent gets staggered like a God of War enemy

Froze her, then finished it with a head kick 🥶



(via @InvictaFights) pic.twitter.com/Li0V2td8f7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 28, 2021



The pre-fight chatter has been better than anything in the ring

Gonna tell my kids this is how the Civil War ended.pic.twitter.com/IRCYxoKkmJ

— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 28, 2021

The Cinderella memes deserved their own section. Here's the original video for context

James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel stopped traffic in LA for a flash mob with a cover of Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” to promote #CinderellaMovie pic.twitter.com/dxm8LIKVvi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 28, 2021

Weekend Vibes

Music helps me get through the week but also makes the weekend even better. Here's a few select cuts.

