Evening Reading - August 27, 2021

It's Friday night in America, Shacknews. Let's wrap this week with some Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Ha HA! Greetings, Shacknews! I have once again purloined the reins of Evening Reading for this Friday. Let's close out this week with a bang!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, of course, it's Friday, so that means...

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

When speedrunning assassinations goes wrong

Listening comprehension fail.

We're waiting

Will Ubisoft management respond?

Good doggos

The trailer we've all been waiting for

I mean, Sony is giving a movie to Kraven the freakin' Hunter, so why not?

Oh, deer

Well, that's not ominous at all, no sir.

ATTN: America's Got Talent

Give him a record deal!

It's coming

Personally, I think McDonald's has peaked with Frozen Cokes, so I don't think they really need anything else.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

I could have talked about CM Punk some more, but I thought this honoring of Giannis in Milwaukee was pretty cool. Watch AEW Rampage! The Lucha Bros. and Alex Abrahantes are one of the best acts in the game today.

Elsewhere...

¡Vaya con dios, Adam Cole! Good to luck to you wherever you may go next.

BAYBAY!

Smash Ultimate Summit 3 is haunted

Can someone call a Luigi main? I'm pretty sure they're equipped to handle ghosts.

That's your Evening Reading to take you into the weekend, Shacknews! Considering subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for just $1 a month. We already don't have ads, so consider tossing us a buck to keep the fun coming!

What are you up to this Friday night? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments!

