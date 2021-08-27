Evening Reading - August 27, 2021

Ha HA! Greetings, Shacknews! I have once again purloined the reins of Evening Reading for this Friday. Let's close out this week with a bang!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- No More Heroes 3 review: Fights, fluff, & grindhouse flair
- Metroid Dread's latest trailer showcases new & returning bosses
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is not getting a new Darkness subclass, says Bungie
- No More Heroes 3 is the end of the series for now, says Suda51
- Saints Row 2022 dev confirms you can play as 'whoever you want' in the reboot
- Rivian electric vehicle company announces IPO filing
- Pokemon TV app now on Nintendo Switch
- Tesla files application to sell electricity in Texas
- Quake Remastered impressions: Shub-Niggurath for the rest of us
And, of course, it's Friday, so that means...
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 27: PSVR Sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 27: Destiny 2 and a lot more
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
When speedrunning assassinations goes wrong
im laughing so hard i might die pic.twitter.com/fASF7K2S1a— Cass Marshall (@RequineGG) August 27, 2021
Listening comprehension fail.
We're waiting
#EndAbuseInGaming #ABetterUbisoft pic.twitter.com/SUVWGlAxb1— ABetterUbisoft (@ABetterUbisoft) August 27, 2021
Will Ubisoft management respond?
Good doggos
no dog left behind pic.twitter.com/7lowA3LPn9— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 27, 2021
Apologies if you’ve already seen a puppy riding q chicken today 🐔 pic.twitter.com/X2rM6svlai— Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) August 26, 2021
The trailer we've all been waiting for
2scenez and @Fluxpavilion present the song of the Summer. Coach Wilson. pic.twitter.com/SM9ZZAYPAo— Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) August 26, 2021
I mean, Sony is giving a movie to Kraven the freakin' Hunter, so why not?
Oh, deer
U.S. reports world's first deer with COVID-19 https://t.co/yzcr2a1uXY pic.twitter.com/Rro9xwjIZj— Reuters (@Reuters) August 27, 2021
Well, that's not ominous at all, no sir.
ATTN: America's Got Talent
👏🏼SUPPORT 👏🏼 YOUR 👏🏼 LOCAL 👏🏼 ARTISTS👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4jnRAPz8fb— gar (@respickt) August 27, 2021
Give him a record deal!
It's coming
August 27, 2021
Personally, I think McDonald's has peaked with Frozen Cokes, so I don't think they really need anything else.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
I could have talked about CM Punk some more, but I thought this honoring of Giannis in Milwaukee was pretty cool. Watch AEW Rampage! The Lucha Bros. and Alex Abrahantes are one of the best acts in the game today.
Elsewhere...
99.9% of my antics are just "can I get my friends to break on camera?"@AdamColePro ✅ pic.twitter.com/mqeBZOyv5H— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 27, 2021
¡Vaya con dios, Adam Cole! Good to luck to you wherever you may go next.
BAYBAY!
Smash Ultimate Summit 3 is haunted
THERE R FUCKING GHOSTS IN MAISTERS HOTEL ROOM— ⚔️ Dark Wizzy @ Summit ⚔️ (@Dark_Wizzy_) August 27, 2021
ME @Mkleosb @sparg0ssb AND @Maister_SSB R TERRIFIED ☠️☠️☠️
IT KEEPS OPENING IT HASNT DONE THIS ALL WEEKEND pic.twitter.com/SpLgJ1eF7r
Can someone call a Luigi main? I'm pretty sure they're equipped to handle ghosts.
That's your Evening Reading to take you into the weekend, Shacknews! Considering subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for just $1 a month. We already don't have ads, so consider tossing us a buck to keep the fun coming!
What are you up to this Friday night? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 27, 2021