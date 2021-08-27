Core Keeper interview: Retro spelunking Head deep underground in search of adventure in Pugstorm's new retro-styled romp.

What’s more fun than diving deep into a quality indie retro adventure? Doing so with a pack of your best friends. With Pugstorm’s newest title Core Keeper, you and up to either of your friends can get in on the subterranean action. Mixing mechanics from other indie hits like Stardew Valley and Spelunky, Core Keeper has the looks of a winner.

We got to sit down with Sven Thole, CEO of Pugstorm and animator on Core Keeper, and picked his brain. Thole goes into the genesis of the project and what fans can expect from Core Keeper when it finally launches into Steam Early Access.

Drawn towards a mysterious relic, you are an explorer who awakens in an ancient cavern of creatures, resources and trinkets. Trapped deep underground will your survival skills be up to the task? Mine relics and resources to build your base, craft new equipment, survive, and power up the Core. Defeat giant monsters, discover hidden secrets, farm crops, cook new recipes, and explore a procedurally generated underground world in a mining sandbox adventure for 1-8 players.

Explore a vast underground cave of endless resources. Mine resources, discover hidden crystals, fossils & trinkets and survive a procedurally-generated underground world. Expand your base from humble beginnings to a vast homestead. Build workbenches and generators to craft new equipment and technology, create your base, and power up your Core.

