Sabaton interview: Rocking with World of Tanks Swedish heavy metal royalty Sabaton are now being featured in World of Tanks. We got a chance to sit down with the band and learn more about the collaboration.

Video games offering tie-ins to other parts of popular culture have become increasingly hip as of late. Whether it’s designed to coincide with a new movie release or comic book series, video game crossovers with other visual mediums have become the norm. Even more recently, some of the world’s best musical acts have also gotten in on the action, including Swedish heavy metal royalty Sabaton.

The band has entered into a second collaboration with Wargaming (the first occurring in 2017), the publisher of World of Tanks, and is even providing an all-new track Steel Commanders that is now being used to promote the game. We got an opportunity to submit questions to Sabaton and founding member Joakim Brodén and the boys were happy to oblige.

Sabaton got their start way back in 1999 and ultimately released their first full-length album, Primo Victoria, in 2005. During the band’s first collaboration with Wargaming, a music video for the title track Primo Victoria was released. Since its inception, Sabaton has produced a total of ten full-length records and has amassed a cult-like worldwide following of metal fans.



