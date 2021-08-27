ShackStream: Jack-O' lab-o & other Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.09 fun

The much-anticipated Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.09 patch has arrived, not only bringing new Season Pass 1 DLC character Jack-O’ to the game, but also rebalancing all of the roster in interesting ways. Jack-O’ is now playable to Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 1 holders, and so, we’ll be jumping on stream to take her into Training Mode and possibly even online matches to see exactly what she can do.

The Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.09 patch dropped on August 27, 2021. The top line of this patch is that Jack-O’ is finally in the game, bringing her minion-based combat style with her. In addition to her, the entire roster of characters took some various tune-ups, buffs, and nerfs. The community is abuzz about the changes that have taken place, arguing over who’s better, who’s worse, who the game’s new top-tiers are, and who has slipped.

With that in mind, we’re going to take to the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET to train up with Jack-O’ and possibly try other rebalanced characters as well in both training mode and online matches.

Jack-O’s minion mayhem and Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.09 await us this evening on Shacknews, so tune in as we go live to play the new character and new patch shortly.