Xur's location and wares for August 27, 2021 - Destiny 2 Here's where you can find the Agent of the Nine this week in Destiny 2.

Happy Friday, Guardians! Today marks the return of Xur, the traveling merchant in Destiny 2. As always, the Agent of the Nine will appear in a randomized spot, where he will remain for the rest of the weekend. If you have some Legendary Shards you're willing to part with, this is the time to spend them. Xur will always bring an Exotic weapon and an armor piece for each class. Let’s see what Xur is selling on August 27, 2021 in Destiny 2.

Xur's location for August 27, 2021

This week, Xur is located at the Tower in the Hangar. This is where the traveling merchant will remain throught the weekend.

If you’re familiar with Xur, you know that his inventory always features Exotic gear. He only accepts Legendary Shards for payment, so you’ll want to make sure you have a decent amount. If your pockets are a little light, consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for August 27, 2021

This week, Xur is selling the following items:

Tractor Cannon

Knucklehead Radar

Mobility - 17 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 12 Discipline - 17 Intellect - 10 Strength - 2 Total - 61

Doom Fang Pauldron

Mobility - 13 Resilience - 17 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 13 Strength - 8 Total - 63

Promethium Spur

Mobility - 12 Resilience - 12 Recovery - 6 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 17 Strength - 14 Total - 63



We recommend you pick up the Exotic weapon and armor piece (for your class) that Xur is selling if you don’t already own it. You never know when a new patch is going to swing the balance of an item in the right direction, or when that one specific piece of gear will come in handy. There’s also no way of knowing if you’ll have the chance to acquire it again anytime soon. If you still have some shards, it may be worth getting the other items too and putting them in your locker if you start a new character on one of the other classes so you don't have to start from scratch.

