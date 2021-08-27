Metroid Dread's latest trailer showcases new & returning bosses If you're looking to avoid Metroid Dread spoilers, you might want to avoid the latest trailer, which reveals the return of a classic Metroid boss.

Nintendo is going all in on pushing Metroid Dread ahead of its October release. The game is the first new Metroid adventure in over a decade. It’s also shaping up to be quite the dive into a lot of history of the franchise, tying up loose ends as well as exploring this new adventure. The latest trailer has come out and this time it focuses on both the abilities Samus will gain, as well as some new and returning enemies.

SPOILER ALERT!: As mentioned in the subline above, this trailer reveals quite a surprise that you might rather discover in game. Take caution when reading any further if you’d like to remain unspoiled.

The latest trailer for Metroid Dread was revealed on the Nintendo of America Twitter and YouTube channel on August 27, 2021. The were was quite a showcase of Samus’ abilities in this particular trailer, but the biggest focus in this one was on various bosses. We saw the reveal of a new Chozo-like being that looks very evil and last boss-like. It easily overpowers Samus. However, the really surprising reveal was the return of the giant reptilian beast, Kraid.

Kraid has been killed a few times in the Metroid series, most notably in Super Metroid, so it’s a wonder at why we’re seeing him here in Dread. It could just as well be another returning threat mimicking him as it did with various bosses in Metroid Fusion. One might have expected to see Ridley too, but Samus’ dragon-like nemesis was nowhere to be found in the new trailer. The Chozo being is another reminder that Metroid Dread will be digging deep into Samus’ history and the history of one of the most mysterious races in the franchise.

We seem to be getting deep into spoiler territory with each new Metroid Dread trailer, so expect warnings where applicable. Nonetheless, stay tuned as we see more updates and details leading up to the game’s October launch on Nintendo Switch.