Evening Reading - August 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Deathloop hands-on preview: Patterns of violence
- Riders Republic hands-on preview: To the extreme
- Saints Row (2022) hands-off preview: The gang gets rebooted
- Icarus hands-on preview: Survival with a goal
- Dead by Daylight Hellraiser chapter & Pinhead killer get September release window
- EA confirms a PC release for the next Skate
- Discord 'talking to all the console manufacturers' as company chases $15bn valuation
- SYNCED: Off-Planet Advanced Alpha kicks off next month
- Fortnite partners with TIME to create a Martin Luther King Jr. experience
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Cracking the Cryptic plays The Witness
Simon is quite good at sudoku, but is he good at solving other puzzles?
Fortnite partners with TIME to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
This is going to be very divisive. On one hand, you are reaching kids with very important history in a video game. On the other hand you have a PR move from a company that steals dances from black creators to make millions. https://t.co/JuA5pkKBy2— DENNY the VILLAIN🦉 (@DennyVonDoom) August 26, 2021
Fortnite has gone beyond what is considered a "video game". What do you think of this sort of collaboration?
Kramer makes some stairs
August 23, 2021
No one in their right mind should do this challenge.
Scaring your friends is great
LMFAOOOO YO pic.twitter.com/7Q6q9kDBzm— -AM (@Agrapesz) August 22, 2021
I want to see what that head looks like.
Kyle is in Australia
Day 1 of quarantine in Australia.— Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) August 22, 2021
The wildlife is giving me the nicest welcome 🕷 pic.twitter.com/5Qe2qY6Tro
What a legend. I wonder what he's doing down here?
Peach has a weird castle
peach: this... this is wonderful. I'll take three of them, in different sizes. put them in the forced perspective room— QuackNSnack (@TheRealQNS) August 22, 2021
royal architect: *why* do you have a forced perspective room pic.twitter.com/21UD8jLUsa
What a great castle it was to explore, though.
Oh so it had nothing to do with FDA approval?
August 23, 2021
Where would you like these goalposts moved to?
Try not to cry challenge
To Alaska (aka Amanda - we figured it out!) Thread - Thank you for sharing this with us. My dad died of cancer when I was 18. Kathryn's parents died within a year of each other when she was 25, her dad of a heart attack while her mom was sick with cancer.... pic.twitter.com/xbjC7pVI3p— Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021
Challenge: Failed.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
It's cold here, which means Rad is extra snuggly.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 26, 2021