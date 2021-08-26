New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 26, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Cracking the Cryptic plays The Witness

Simon is quite good at sudoku, but is he good at solving other puzzles?

Fortnite partners with TIME to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Fortnite has gone beyond what is considered a "video game". What do you think of this sort of collaboration?

Kramer makes some stairs

No one in their right mind should do this challenge.

Scaring your friends is great

I want to see what that head looks like.

Kyle is in Australia

What a legend. I wonder what he's doing down here?

Peach has a weird castle

What a great castle it was to explore, though.

Oh so it had nothing to do with FDA approval?

Where would you like these goalposts moved to?

Try not to cry challenge

Challenge: Failed.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's cold here, which means Rad is extra snuggly.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

