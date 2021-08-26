Evening Reading - August 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Cracking the Cryptic plays The Witness

Simon is quite good at sudoku, but is he good at solving other puzzles?

Fortnite partners with TIME to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This is going to be very divisive. On one hand, you are reaching kids with very important history in a video game. On the other hand you have a PR move from a company that steals dances from black creators to make millions. https://t.co/JuA5pkKBy2 — DENNY the VILLAIN🦉 (@DennyVonDoom) August 26, 2021

Fortnite has gone beyond what is considered a "video game". What do you think of this sort of collaboration?

Kramer makes some stairs

No one in their right mind should do this challenge.

Scaring your friends is great

I want to see what that head looks like.

Kyle is in Australia

Day 1 of quarantine in Australia.

The wildlife is giving me the nicest welcome 🕷 pic.twitter.com/5Qe2qY6Tro — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) August 22, 2021

What a legend. I wonder what he's doing down here?

Peach has a weird castle

peach: this... this is wonderful. I'll take three of them, in different sizes. put them in the forced perspective room



royal architect: *why* do you have a forced perspective room pic.twitter.com/21UD8jLUsa — QuackNSnack (@TheRealQNS) August 22, 2021

What a great castle it was to explore, though.

Oh so it had nothing to do with FDA approval?

Where would you like these goalposts moved to?

Try not to cry challenge

To Alaska (aka Amanda - we figured it out!) Thread - Thank you for sharing this with us. My dad died of cancer when I was 18. Kathryn's parents died within a year of each other when she was 25, her dad of a heart attack while her mom was sick with cancer.... pic.twitter.com/xbjC7pVI3p — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

Challenge: Failed.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's cold here, which means Rad is extra snuggly.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.