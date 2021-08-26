Smash Ultimate Summit 3 dates, times, schedule, prize pool & stream Featuring the largest prize pool of any Smash Summit event, this weekend's Smash Ultimate Summit 3 promises to be a fiery competition.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competition isn’t in its best state right now, but the pros and organizers out there are making the best of it where they can. Beyond the Summit events have always been intimate, and where intimacy and safety is a prime concern right now, they have taken on a strengthened role with Smash Ultimate Summit 3 being one of the most highly anticipated events yet. So when is the action, what’s on the line, where can you watch it? We’ve got all of that info here.

The schedule

The Smash Ultimate Summit 3 kicked off on August 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET with an exhibition event featuring MKLeo. It continues throughout the weekend with various matches and themed exhibitions alongside proper tournament play. You can watch it all on the Beyond the Summit Smash Twitch channel and see the full schedule below.

Above are the full times in Pacific Time military format. You can find the proper listing of times on Groups and Finals just below.

The major tournament action was scheduled on Friday, August 27, 2021 with the following times per group:

Group A: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET Group B: 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET Group C: 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET Group D: 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET

After initial group play is settled, Smash Ultimate Summit 3’s final matches and tie breakers will run on Saturday, August 27 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. The finals bracket will take place on Sunday, August 28 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

The players

Smash Ultimate Summit 3 was an invite-only tournament featuring some of the best players around. There were some players that couldn’t make it due to travel issues, but it still features some absolute amazing competitors. They are listed below.

Group A

Leonardo "MkLeo" Lopez Perez

Rasheen "Dark Wizzy" Rose

Kolawole "Kola" Aideyan

Trevor "Atomsk" Hirschen

Group B

Gavin "Tweek" Dempsey

Kengo "KEN" Suzuki

Edgar "Sparg0" Valdez

Aaron Wilhite

Group C

Sota "Zackray" Okada

Samuel "Dabuz" Buzby

Brian "Cosmos" Kalu

Charlie "Charliedaking" Antoun

Group D

Tyler "Marss" Martins

Enrique "Maister" Hernández Solís

James "VoiD" Makekau-Tyson

Michael "Riddles" Kim

The prize pool

So what’s on the line? That’s the tastiest part. There’s $156,000 up for grabs to the winner of this tournament with payouts going to first, second, third, and fourth place competitors. With so much on the line, we expect the best out a lot of these Smash fighters throughout the weekend.

Smash Ultimate Summit 3 was already underway, but the real action was set for Friday when Group play kicks off. Stay tuned throughout the weekend for some amazing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competition.