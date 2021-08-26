New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 37

It's time for another round of fun film and television discussions.
Donovan Erskine
If you're looking for a show that's a bit different from what you usually get here on Shacknews, then Pop! Goes the Culture! is the show for you. It's our movie and television discussion show, and hosts Greg and Donovan are excited for more discussions and debates, so tune in for Episode 37 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 37 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

If you're watching our show today, we'd love to get your take on things. Let us know what you feel about that Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, and tell us who you think should be the next Jeopardy! host.

If you do stop by and hang out with us during today’s show, we’d like to thank you. Pop! Goes the Culture! has been a fun change of pace for us here at Shacknews, and we hope to last far beyond a second season. If you’d like to support the stream, consider giving us your monthly Prime Gaming subscription.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 37 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

