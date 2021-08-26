New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unboxing & review: Symbiote Studios showcase

Symbiote Studios sent us some of their new products and we unboxed them on camera.
Donovan Erskine
1

Symbiote Studios is a company that specializes in merchandise based on different licenses. From plushies, to plastic toys, and more, Symbiote Studios works with a range of different games to make products for fans that want to show some love. The company sent us some of their newest products, so we unboxed and reviewed them for your viewing pleasure.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke recorded himself unboxing and going through the different products he received from Symbiote Studios. One of which was a plushie based on Peely, a character from the game Move or Die (not to be confused with Fortnite’s Peely). The banana plushie features stitched facial features, as well as flaps on all four of its peels.

Symbiote Studios also sent us a plushie of the dog from Overcooked, the strategical party game. Greg noted that this plushie had some particularly impressive stitching on the dog’s expression and accessories. We also received pins and stickers for a lot of the products featured in the video.

The full Symbiote Studios showcase can be found over on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where you can subscribe to see more exclusive video content. If you’re interested in any of the products you saw, you can learn more over on the Symbiote Studios website.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

