Dying Light Platinum Edition announced for Nintendo Switch Techland announced during its Gamescom 2021 Dying 2 Know livestream that the original Dying Light is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Dying Light and all of the extended content that have come out for it have made for an incredible run of open-world zombie combat and survival. It’s a beloved game to say the least and we’re hotly anticipating Dying Light 2, but ahead of Dying Light 2’s release, Techland had a special surprise regarding the first game. Dying Light Platinum Edition has been announced for Nintendo Switch and Techland will have release dates and further details to share on it soon.

Dying Light Platinum Edition was announced for Nintendo Switch during its Gamescom 2021 Dying 2 Know livestream on August 26, 2021. The Dying Light Platinum Edition was announced fairly recently for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It brings all of the Dying Light content together in one place, including the base game, the massive The Following DLC expansion, and plenty of other content that has been released for the game since it first launched in 2015. It makes for about 100 hours worth of game and the co-op mode will apparently be intact on the Nintendo Switch version.

This story is still developing…