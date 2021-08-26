New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Is Psychonauts 2 coming to Nintendo Switch?

Let's see if there are any plans to bring Psychonauts 2 to the Switch.
Donovan Erskine
1

The first Psychonauts game was released back in 2005 for the Xbox and PS2. Over 15 years later, fans finally have a sequel in Psychonauts 2. In those years, the console landscape and property ownership has changed quite a bit, so the release of Psychonauts 2 looks quite different from its predecessor. With that in mind, some players are wondering if Psychonauts 2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

Is Psychonauts 2 coming to Nintendo Switch?

Psychonauts 2 will not be coming to the Nintendo Switch. At least, there are no current plans to bring the game to Nintendo’s hybrid console. However, it could always happen somewhere down the road.

Psychonauts 2 was developed once again by Double Fine productions and launched on August 24, 2021. Back in 2019, Microsoft announced that it had acquired Double Fine. With that in mind, many figured that the game would be released exclusively for the Xbox and Windows platforms. However, Psychonauts 2 also came to the PS4 on release day, despite being an Xbox Game Studios title. With the game being available on the platform of Xbox’s biggest competition, we should never say never about it coming to the Switch, too.

There are no current plans to bring Psychonauts 2 to the Switch. We’ve seen other Microsoft games make their way to the Switch, so there’s definitely precedent for Psychonauts 2 to do the same. That said, the original Psychonauts never made it to a Nintendo platform, so fans would likely want to see that game get a port as well. In the meantime, Shacknews is keeping you up to date with everything happening with Psychonauts 2.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

