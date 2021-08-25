New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - August 25, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon has been playing through The Witness, too, which has been great viewing.

Why does one glass now put me out for a day?

I had one glass of red with pizza and felt like I'd been drugged.

A quick look at the Aussie mental state

My little human brain is struggling with all this stuff.

A thread about Skyrim's iconic intro

Game development is akin to magic.

Streamers are a different breed

Everyone has an accent.

Do it

We need a good laugh in these trying times.

Bring back transparent consoles

I managed to pick up a Halo edition of the Xbox. It's so damn good.

Science can be scary

It might be more accurate to say that radiation is scary.

These are great strategies

It's akin to Lisa and Bart walking at each other punching and kicking.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's Wednesday my dude!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola