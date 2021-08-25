ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 84 - Heavenly Chapter Seven The full catalog quest continues later with skankcore64, a Shacknews Twitch-powered trek through the entire North American N64 library.

Hey there Shackers, are you ready for some retro gaming? If not, be sure to prepare for a double header of gaming livestreams designed to transport you to a time of chunkier polygons and manual saving. It's time for skankcore64, my personal project to complete every Nintendo 64 game officially released in North America. I'll be live shortly after the Stevetendo show and his play through of Final Fantasy VII at 9 p.m. PT/ 12 a.m. ET!

Episode 84 - Heavenly Chapter Seven

On Sunday's 83rd episode of skankcore64, I finished up Chapter Six and defeated the dreaded Huff N. Puff with some careful health and flower point management. I was ready to restart the fight after having a bit of trouble initially, but I persevered and managed to dissipate that cloudy curmudgeon. With Flower Fields fully restored to glory, the sixth Star Spirit was saved and I spent the remainder of the stream tying up some side quests and finishing favors.

Now that those are out of the way, I'm ready to head back into the sewers of Toad Town to locate the way to Chapter Seven and the penultimate part of this saga. The endgame is nearly here for Paper Mario and it has been a fantastic trip so far. Being my first play through of this game, I've been delighted and entertained throughout and I hope I can share a smidgen of those feelings with my viewers. Make your way to Shacknews Twitch if you'd like to see this endearing adventure before it's over or use the embedded viewer above.

