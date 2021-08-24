Evening Reading - August 24, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Apex Legends pings & colorblind tech among EA patents offered to support accessibility
- Owlchemy Labs founders launch new absurd:joy studio & reveal first project, Tangle
- Dying Light 2 reveals new gameplay during Gamescom Xbox stream
- Gjallarhorn is coming to Destiny 2 in December 2021
- Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 6 to improve Germany, Switzerland, & Austria
- Microsoft is bringing Cloud Gaming to Xbox consoles
- State of Decay: Homecoming DLC gets September release date
- Sea of Thieves Making Mayhem Limited Event brings Borderlands-inspired gear
- Forza Horizon 5 Gamescom trailer reveals cover cars
- California DFEH expands scope of lawsuit against Activision Blizzard
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
This is true talent
the government has to be moving a new drug ☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/KeWrXov4Iu— Ace 🍀 (@realasysk) August 22, 2021
If I ever go to NOLA, I have to find this guy.
Having ethnic parents be like
“86% on RottenTomatoes? What happened to the other 14?”— Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 23, 2021
-my parents, probably
Felt this one in my bones.
The cow is always watching
Moo? pic.twitter.com/uUDSlfgdLj— WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) August 24, 2021
My cows in Stardew Valley waiting to be fed.
MKLeo or Doc Ock?
Damn MKLeo wasn’t satisfied with being the best in smash he had to expand…….. pic.twitter.com/MZDzXpgVO5— Justin Wharton 🔜 Riptide (@justwharton) August 24, 2021
Hello, Byleth.
More crate challenge foolishness
Celebration top 5 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0lUIz5jdTz— G25 (@_steez25) August 24, 2021
This one actually has a good ending, though.
Spider-Man No Way Home sneak peek
Tom Holland when Zendaya kisses Toby Maguire in the new Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/nLdO0mX336— Gonzo (@NickGonzo24) August 24, 2021
Can't wait for this scene.
This insane McDonalds order
this woulda been my last day working there pic.twitter.com/81oTlrwwaz— 🦧 (@JayZOverrted) August 23, 2021
I want to know the story behind this order.
Happy Kobe day!
8/24 #KobeDay pic.twitter.com/gI6LGBidSN— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 24, 2021
R.I.P., Mamba.
