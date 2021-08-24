PlatinumGames SuperSummer Festival livestream shares updates on its games this week The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Sol Cresta, and World of Demons will be the focus of PlatinumGames SuperSummer Festival livestream.

PlatinumGames has had a lot of irons in the fire over the course of the last few years. The studio has worked to put several projects together since it gained the funding to both develop and self-publish. Now, Platinum wants to show fans what’s in store on some of its ongoing projects. It has announced the PlatinumGames SuperSummer Festival livestream event, and with the event, we’ll get to see updates on The Wonderful 101: Remastered, retro-style space shoot-‘em-up Sol Cresta, and yokai-slaying action game World of Demons.

PlatinumGames announced the SuperSummer Festival livestream with the launch of a scheduled stream on its YouTube channel. On August 27, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, PlatinumGames will go live on the channel with its presentation. During the show, we’ll get updates on The Wonderful 101: Remastered, which came out in May 2020 on PC, Switch, and PlayStation 4, as well as World of Demons, which came to Apple Arcade in April 2021, and Sol Cresta, which is coming sometime in 2021.

It would seem we won’t get to hear anything new on Hideki Kamiya’s Project G.G., which was announced in February 2020. Bayonetta 3 is also absent from the planned slate despite still being in development. There was also talk last year of PlatinumGames working on some kind of games-as-a-service project as it opened a secondary studio in Tokyo. This is also nowhere to be seen in the planned contents. Nonetheless, the PlatinumGames SuperSummer Festival should be a wonderful opportunity to see what new things the studio has right around the corner for fans to enjoy. There could be some surprises in store as well.

With the presentation coming up on August 27, this week, stay tuned for news on the planned content and anything outside of the above as we cover it here at Shacknews.