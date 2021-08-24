Volante Design makes LOTR, Assassin's Creed & Cyberpunk inspired jackets, vests & outfits We spoke with the CEO of Volante Design to learn more about the company's product offerings.

As fans of games and entertainment, it’s often that we want to show our love or excitement for a game through our fashion, sporting different apparel that’s based on our favorite games or characters. Volante Design is a company that specializes in “nerdy attire,” manufacturing clothes inspired by some of the biggest entertainment franchises out there. We spoke with the company’s CEO to get a better insight as to how everything comes together behind the scenes.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke sat down with Willow Volante, CEO of Volante Design to learn more about how the company approaches its work. During the chat, Volante spoke about some of the misconceptions out there about the work her company does.

“The biggest misconception is probably that it’s easy to outsource stuff and figure out where you’re going to get something made. That if you have a cool idea you can probably bring it to life and make it work.”

Volante also gave us some insight as to how the process works behind the scenes. She shared that from conception to final product, it typically takes about 12 weeks for the company to manufacture new products.

The full interview with Volante Design includes a great deal of insight into the fashion business, as well as what it's like when fashion meets nerd culture.