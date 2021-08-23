Evening Reading - August 23, 2021

Hello and good evening, Shacknews. It’s night time, and that means it’s prime time for Evening Reading. Let’s officially close out a day of posting. Have a looksie, won’t you?

Ah, just how I remember it from the show

Ah yes, that iconic Jigglypuff song pic.twitter.com/31gzjgOr2e — Aaron Margolin (@Aaron_Margolin) August 22, 2021

Jigglypuff would garnish your face with limes and salt if you didn’t listen to the whole song.

Bluto’s wise to Popeye’s freakish spinch

It only took 220+ episodes for him to figure it out.

Bodily Temple of Doom

Could be worse. I’d rather my body was a temple than a crypt.

Carmack at Starbase

Starbase is extremely impressive. There is a lot of bemoaning that we culturally can't build physical things anymore, but this is China Speed and then some. Rows of engines, hangars full of structures, 24/7 shifts -- it is a sight to behold. https://t.co/WfYalSyZ6e pic.twitter.com/kFYTJtZbar — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) August 23, 2021

I’m not wild about Elon Musk, but I still kind of wish Carmack was coding at SpaceX or Tesla. Instead of… ya know… Facebook. Que Sera

Happy 58th birthday Hideo Kojima!

1/2

Turned 58 years old today, and although my body is failing me, my creativity is not waning yet. Until my brain loses its creative power, I'll continue to strive to create things. That's my instinct, and that's what I love to do. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/rgaPBKeWXq — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 23, 2021

Truly, I hope my mind remains that capable at his age. Cheers to you, Mr. Kojiima.

Jazzy anime saxophone and bass intensifies

Whatever happens, happens.



Meet Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) in Cowboy Bebop, premiering November 19, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/nmapVDUZvJ — Cowboy Bebop (@bebopnetflix) August 23, 2021

I’m not usually one for live-action anime adaptations, but the way they casted and the way these photos look make it seem like they really care about the source material and making this good. Also, holy heck look at Ein.

Disappointed Kermit will be disappointed alongside you

Sometimes, if I'm having a rough day, I think about Kermit with a scrunched up face and it makes me feel better 99% of the time. pic.twitter.com/0n5QqJaI9g — Bryan🔜Muppets Haunted Mansion (@BortATX) August 22, 2021

No lie. I have a couple of these in my phone for reaction images. Even disappointed Kermit feels like a Kermit who will stick with you in solidarity.

