Evening Reading - August 23, 2021

Night time in the United States is the right time to close out the day with Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Hello and good evening, Shacknews. It’s night time, and that means it’s prime time for Evening Reading. Let’s officially close out a day of posting. Have a looksie, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now… Other stuff from The Internet!!!

Ah, just how I remember it from the show

Jigglypuff would garnish your face with limes and salt if you didn’t listen to the whole song.

Bluto’s wise to Popeye’s freakish spinch

It only took 220+ episodes for him to figure it out.

Bodily Temple of Doom

Could be worse. I’d rather my body was a temple than a crypt.

Carmack at Starbase

I’m not wild about Elon Musk, but I still kind of wish Carmack was coding at SpaceX or Tesla. Instead of… ya know… Facebook. Que Sera

Happy 58th birthday Hideo Kojima!

Truly, I hope my mind remains that capable at his age. Cheers to you, Mr. Kojiima.

Jazzy anime saxophone and bass intensifies

I’m not usually one for live-action anime adaptations, but the way they casted and the way these photos look make it seem like they really care about the source material and making this good. Also, holy heck look at Ein.

Disappointed Kermit will be disappointed alongside you

No lie. I have a couple of these in my phone for reaction images. Even disappointed Kermit feels like a Kermit who will stick with you in solidarity.

And that’s that, Shacknews faithful. Your Evening Reading is complete. We’d just like to cap off by saying please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. It keeps the wheels greased, and the pans. And when the wheels and pans are greased, I can drive to the store, buy unspiced sausage, and safely cook it and feed it to my doggo. Here she is, full of appreciation for all of the grease.

Flaff says,
Flaff says, "thank you for the grease."

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

