Watch the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream here An extravagant Gamescom 2021 week will begin with the latest from Xbox. Watch it all here.

One of the biggest weeks of the year for video games is about to get underway. The Gamescom 2021 party will officially begin with the team at Xbox. Tuesday morning will see the Xbox crew detail what's next for the Xbox Series X|S.

Watch the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream here

The Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream will air on Tuesday, August 23 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The full presentaion can be seen on the various Xbox channels. That includes the Xbox Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter feeds. International viewers can visit Xbox Wire for information on where they can watch the show. You can also check out the stream embedded above.

What will be on display during the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream? Look for news from Xbox's various first-party developers. That includes Xbox Game Studios, but you can also expect to hear the latest from Bethesda, Obsidian, Playground Games, and more. Viewers will also learn more about what's coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future.

We will be paying close attentino to the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream here at Shacknews. Be sure to check in with us throughout the day for all of the announcements and reveals. You can also check on the Gamescom 2021 topic for all of the biggest news stories from this week's big event.