ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 122 StarTropics, part of Shacker's choice night!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we have another Shacker's choice night, where one of our loyal viewers picks the game for me to play. This time the choice comes from Shacknews Contributing Editor/Skankcore64 host Bryan Lefler. He has spent his hard-earned Shack Points to select NES classic, StarTropics, for us to take on. For those who aren't aware, StarTropics was created for the North American market and didn't release nor was intended to release in Japan. Join me at 6 p.m. PDT/ 9 p.m. EDT to find out if we'll be able to help Mike Jones find his uncle, who's lost somewhere in the South Sea?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll continue our Pokemon Emerald playthrough Tuesday and our Final Fantasy 7 playthrough Wednesday so join us for all the fun!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.