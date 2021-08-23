Hitman 3's Season of Gluttony teased ahead of upcoming IOI Insider livestream The next chapter of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC series in Hitman 3 is almost certainly the Season of Gluttony, and we'll learn more soon.

IO Interactive has continued to turn heads (sometimes abruptly in its virtual worlds) with Hitman 3. The game has proven to be a smash hit for the company and offered players many a way to chase after targets in its elaborate murder puzzles. A part of that has been the rollout of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC with each chapter focusing on a sin, offering a mission, and allowing for the unlock of new suits, weapons, gadgets, and more goodies. The Season of Lust is wrapping up, and if you’re hungry for more, IO Interactive will have the next season’s reveal rather soon with an IOI Insider livestream this week. Seems Gluttony is our next stop.

IO Interactive teased the upcoming IOI Insider event via its Twitter on August 23, 2021. Coming up on August 26, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET on the IO Interactive Twitch channel, IO will be going live to detail the latest Seven Deadly Sin DLC chapter and season. Based on the wording of the announcement (“I’m sure you must be famished…”), we’re guessing the Season of Gluttony comes next.

"After so much sinful indulgence, I’m sure you must be famished..."



New Season of Sin reveal. August 26. 3PM CEST. pic.twitter.com/ePhjx09HfK — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) August 23, 2021

The Seven Deadly Sins DLC series for Hitman 3 has been a wonderful roadmap of extra goods for the game. We’re just about wrapped up on the Season of Lust, in which we were honored to be included with Shacknews Featured Contracts. However, the Seasons of Greed, Pride, and Sloth are also behind us. Four sins down, three to go, and Gluttony should be as fun as the rest. Each is $5 USD on their own, but you can also get them all in a Season Pass for $30, essentially saving you on the full cost of one of the seven. For those who don’t want to spend money, the roadmaps also feature a wealth of free content, such as Featured Contracts, Elusive Targets, and more.

We’ll soon find out what the Season of Gluttony has in store for us. Stay tuned on August 26 this week as the IO Insider livestream presentation goes live.