Hitman 3's Season of Gluttony teased ahead of upcoming IOI Insider livestream

The next chapter of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC series in Hitman 3 is almost certainly the Season of Gluttony, and we'll learn more soon.
TJ Denzer
1

IO Interactive has continued to turn heads (sometimes abruptly in its virtual worlds) with Hitman 3. The game has proven to be a smash hit for the company and offered players many a way to chase after targets in its elaborate murder puzzles. A part of that has been the rollout of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC with each chapter focusing on a sin, offering a mission, and allowing for the unlock of new suits, weapons, gadgets, and more goodies. The Season of Lust is wrapping up, and if you’re hungry for more, IO Interactive will have the next season’s reveal rather soon with an IOI Insider livestream this week. Seems Gluttony is our next stop.

IO Interactive teased the upcoming IOI Insider event via its Twitter on August 23, 2021. Coming up on August 26, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET on the IO Interactive Twitch channel, IO will be going live to detail the latest Seven Deadly Sin DLC chapter and season. Based on the wording of the announcement (“I’m sure you must be famished…”), we’re guessing the Season of Gluttony comes next.

The Seven Deadly Sins DLC series for Hitman 3 has been a wonderful roadmap of extra goods for the game. We’re just about wrapped up on the Season of Lust, in which we were honored to be included with Shacknews Featured Contracts. However, the Seasons of Greed, Pride, and Sloth are also behind us. Four sins down, three to go, and Gluttony should be as fun as the rest. Each is $5 USD on their own, but you can also get them all in a Season Pass for $30, essentially saving you on the full cost of one of the seven. For those who don’t want to spend money, the roadmaps also feature a wealth of free content, such as Featured Contracts, Elusive Targets, and more.

We’ll soon find out what the Season of Gluttony has in store for us. Stay tuned on August 26 this week as the IO Insider livestream presentation goes live.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

