ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 83 - Huff N. Puff ain't so tough

Join Bryan on his journey through the entire North American Nintendo 64 catalog. It's time for more Paper Mario on skankcore64.
Congratulations, Shackers! You've made it through another week just to grind through one more. Before you let a preemptive case of the Mondays get you down, come hang out with me for more of the only full console library playthrough on Shacknews Twitch. I'll be live with more Paper Mario on skankcore64 at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET.

Episode 83 - Huff N. Puff ain't so tough

Previously on skankcore64, I resumed my adventure with the start of Chapter Six and the restoration of Flower Fields. This area was chock full of new enemy types and I even died a few times due to being generally ill-prepared with my items. Thankfully, that is a problem with an easy solution. After feeding differently hued berries to their matching flower counterparts, I was able to access the majority of Flower Fields and perform the trade quest needed to make the way up to a cloud machine that was blocking the sun. With the machine destroyed and the fields awash in glorious sunlight, I can now make my way to Huff N. Puff to put Chapter Six behind me.

There's another boss battle happening near the start of today's livestream so you won't want to be late! After my assured victory, there's bound to be another Princess Peach intermezzo and a bit of between chapter side-questing. There's only two chapters remaining after I defeat Huff N. Puff. The end of this cute caper could be drawing near. If you haven't caught any of this playthrough yet, there's no better time to start than today! Head over to Shacknews Twitch to comment on my progress live or keep up with the embedded viewer above.

Thank you to everyone that supports Shacknews Twitch in any capacity. You can do it for Shacknews by sharing our streams on social media, talking with our hosts during livestreams, or by hanging out in the chat for sweet Shack Points. Please consider a monthly subscription to our Twitch channel if you'd like to see Shacknews livestreams throughout the week. You'll get ad-free viewing whenever you watch, access to the best emotes on Twitch, and a boost to earning Shack Points. Stop by our guide on Prime Gaming for all the details!

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

