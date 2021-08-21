New WWE 2K22 Summerslam trailer reveals release window 2K Sports newest WWE game got a new trailer during the broadcast of WWE's Summerslam pay-per-view.

After taking a year off its normal annual release schedule, 2K Sports is preparing for the return of the WWE 2K wrestling series. The newest trailer for WWE 2K22 made its debut during the live Summerslam telecast on Saturday night. The trailer also offered the first news of a possible release window in March of 2022.

WWE’s Summerslam pay-per-view kicked off live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night. With a fight card featuring superstars such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, A.J. Styles, Randy Orton, and Charlotte, the wrestling show is always a reliable spectacle every summer. During the live Summerslam broadcast, the second official WWE 2K22 trailer debuted.

The trailer offers wrestling fans a closer look at the game that is tasked with rebuilding the reputation of the franchise after the notoriously buggy WWE 2K20 sparked a wave of social media ire.

The first screenshot of WWE superstar Edge was released onto the internet by 2K Sports on Thursday. If the gameplay, career, and GM modes can improve as much as the visuals, the long-running wrestling game series has a chance to return to its former glory.