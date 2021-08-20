New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shacknews Dump - August 20, 2021

As the week comes to a close, let's dig through all of the news that's dropped with the Shacknews Dump.
Donovan Erskine
1

Friday is upon us once again, which means it's time to look back and reflect on all of the news that's hit the gaming industry this week. That's right, we're back for another edition of the Shacknews Dump! Hosts Blake and TJ are chomping at the bit to dig into the news of the week.

On today’s August 20 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’ll be covering a range of topics. However, there’s some breaking news that we need to address. Halo Infinite will not be launching with a Forge Mode or Campaign co-op support, 343 Industries has confirmed. Also, you may have heard that Soulja Boy is the new CEO of Atari. Well, Atari wants you to know that is simply incorrect. On top of those two fascinating stories, we’ve got some other neat topics lined up for the show.

Tune in as we chat about these stories and more when the Shacknews Dump goes live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. PT. You can also watch using the video embed below.

Here’s the stories on the slate for today’s Shacknews Dump:

We owe a major thank you to everybody that joins us for today's episode of the Shacknews Dump, as well the several other shows featured on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you'd like to show some extra support, consider subscribing to our channel. Amazon Prime members can do so for free every month when they link their Amazon Prime account up to their Twitch account.

Sit back and get relaxed for what will surely be an exciting edition of the Shacknews Dump!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola