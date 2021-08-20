Pokemon Legends Arceus - Starter Pokemon Here are the three starters in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Since the very beginning, starter Pokemon have been a staple of the franchise. At the beginning of their journey, the professor always offers the player one of three rare Pokemon. Pokemon Legends Arceus is an upcoming Pokemon game that looks to shake up almost everything we know about the series, but it won’t abandon the starter formula.

Pokemon Legends Arceus starter Pokemon

As with almost every previous mainline title, Pokemon Legends Arceus will offer players three starters, a grass-type, a fire-type, and a water-type. The starter Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus are Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott. Interestingly enough, all three of these starters are a mixture of starter Pokemon from previous generations.

Oshawatt is a water-type otter Pokemon that was first introduced in Generation 5’s Pokemon Black and White. Rowlet is a grass-type owl Pokemon that we met in Pokemon Sun and Moon to kickstart Generation 7. Cyndaquil is by far the oldest of the three, as it was a starter Pokemon offered in Generation 2’s Pokemon Silver and Gold.

It’s a pretty peculiar choice, and the decision to combine starters from different regions definitely raises a couple questions. With Pokemon Legends Arceus being set centuries before any of the other games, it’s possible that these three Pokemon have ties to the Hisui region. There’s a lot that we don’t know about this new region (that’s actually an older version of the Sinnoh region), and it’s likely that the starters will be a part of some new lore.

Pokemon Legends Arceus will be released for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022 and features Rowlet, Oshawott, and Cyndaquil as its starter Pokemon. For future updates on Legends Arceus as we get closer to its release, you can depend on us here at Shacknews.