Evening Reading - August 19, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Chris Jarrard
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Yeah, yeah, so Bethesda is bringing back Quake to the masses. Who cares when we get another re-release of Skyrim!!!!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

NHL 22 brings the Superstar X-Factor this fall

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition goes fishing in November

Icarus hands-on preview: Survival with a goal

FTC files amended antitrust complaint against Facebook

Quake celebrates 25th anniversary with updated console and PC release

Call of Duty: Vanguard officially revealed with November release date

Tencent's warning on China regulations overshadows strong Q2 2021 earnings release

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sometimes, girls just don’t understand...

These alpacas are hesitant to welcome the newest member of their tribe

This is just like when Michelin announced it was going to stop making tires...oh wait

If I was forced to choose between this job and posting dank Patrick Swayze memes, you know I’d side with Swayz-dawg

Yesterday, he was just a good boy with dirty rear legs. Today, he is the speedlord.

When the Oof! Is so big it nearly throws you out of your seat

Activision and Raven are promising a new map and anti-cheat system coming to Warzone

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 20, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We use the money to buy stuff like these sweet-ass cartoon hands.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

