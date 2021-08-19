Evening Reading - August 19, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Yeah, yeah, so Bethesda is bringing back Quake to the masses. Who cares when we get another re-release of Skyrim!!!!

NHL 22 brings the Superstar X-Factor this fall

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition goes fishing in November

Icarus hands-on preview: Survival with a goal

FTC files amended antitrust complaint against Facebook

Quake celebrates 25th anniversary with updated console and PC release

Call of Duty: Vanguard officially revealed with November release date

Tencent's warning on China regulations overshadows strong Q2 2021 earnings release

Sometimes, girls just don’t understand...

These alpacas are hesitant to welcome the newest member of their tribe

There's a spy among us!



📹 alpacaworldbrielle | IG pic.twitter.com/5WFa6nhevf — 9GAG (@9GAG) August 16, 2021

This is just like when Michelin announced it was going to stop making tires...oh wait

BREAKING: OnlyFans, after building a successful and safe space for sex workers, is now kicking them to the curb. https://t.co/GPeYKxoeHE — Input (@inputmag) August 19, 2021

If I was forced to choose between this job and posting dank Patrick Swayze memes, you know I’d side with Swayz-dawg

Doing this but I’m showing my buddy how to roll a blunt pic.twitter.com/Wl0NSSccHJ — Finessa Fudges (@FinessaFudges) August 19, 2021

Yesterday, he was just a good boy with dirty rear legs. Today, he is the speedlord.

When your dog gets a wheelchair.. pic.twitter.com/FeCe0Lxyig — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 18, 2021

When the Oof! Is so big it nearly throws you out of your seat

How King Henry VIII Became the World’s First Gamer by Rerolling Pregnancy Until He Got a Child With Good Statshttps://t.co/PFaLaSERyK — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) August 19, 2021

Activision and Raven are promising a new map and anti-cheat system coming to Warzone

#Vanguard will be a new #CallofDuty chapter in more ways than one!



We couldn’t be more excited for the new PC anti-cheat system coming to #Warzone later this year. https://t.co/gnaTcHiT0T — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 19, 2021

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!

