Evening Reading - August 19, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Yeah, yeah, so Bethesda is bringing back Quake to the masses. Who cares when we get another re-release of Skyrim!!!!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
NHL 22 brings the Superstar X-Factor this fall
The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition goes fishing in November
Icarus hands-on preview: Survival with a goal
FTC files amended antitrust complaint against Facebook
Quake celebrates 25th anniversary with updated console and PC release
Call of Duty: Vanguard officially revealed with November release date
Tencent's warning on China regulations overshadows strong Q2 2021 earnings release
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Sometimes, girls just don’t understand...
August 19, 2021
These alpacas are hesitant to welcome the newest member of their tribe
There's a spy among us!— 9GAG (@9GAG) August 16, 2021
📹 alpacaworldbrielle | IG pic.twitter.com/5WFa6nhevf
This is just like when Michelin announced it was going to stop making tires...oh wait
BREAKING: OnlyFans, after building a successful and safe space for sex workers, is now kicking them to the curb. https://t.co/GPeYKxoeHE— Input (@inputmag) August 19, 2021
If I was forced to choose between this job and posting dank Patrick Swayze memes, you know I’d side with Swayz-dawg
Doing this but I’m showing my buddy how to roll a blunt pic.twitter.com/Wl0NSSccHJ— Finessa Fudges (@FinessaFudges) August 19, 2021
Yesterday, he was just a good boy with dirty rear legs. Today, he is the speedlord.
When your dog gets a wheelchair.. pic.twitter.com/FeCe0Lxyig— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 18, 2021
When the Oof! Is so big it nearly throws you out of your seat
How King Henry VIII Became the World’s First Gamer by Rerolling Pregnancy Until He Got a Child With Good Statshttps://t.co/PFaLaSERyK— Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) August 19, 2021
Activision and Raven are promising a new map and anti-cheat system coming to Warzone
#Vanguard will be a new #CallofDuty chapter in more ways than one!— Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 19, 2021
We couldn’t be more excited for the new PC anti-cheat system coming to #Warzone later this year. https://t.co/gnaTcHiT0T
And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 20, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We use the money to buy stuff like these sweet-ass cartoon hands.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 19, 2021