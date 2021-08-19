Treyarch will develop the Zombies Mode for Call of Duty: Vanguard It's been revealed that Call of Duty: Vanguard will feature a Zombies Mode, developed by Tryarch.

After a good deal of leaks, as well as some teases from the developer, Call of Duty: Vanguard has been officially revealed as the latest installment in the first-person shooter series. Developed by Sledgehammer, Vanguard once again takes the series back to World War 2. Following the reveal, it was confirmed that Vanguard will also see the return of Zombies Mode. What’s more, the mode is being developed by Treyarch.

Before we dig further into the story, it's important that we once again acknowledge the ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard. As a show of respect to the employees, we want to take this section to repost their demands that they shared before the walkout earlier this month. In addition to that, we encourage our readers to learn more about and potentially donate to the following charities: Black Girls CODE, FUTURES, Girls Who Code, RAINN, Women in Animation, and Women in Games International.

The #ActiBlizzWalkout organizers are encouraging people to signal boost the hashtag as a sign of solidarity while using a 💙 emoji. They also support donations to the following charities:



@BlackGirlsCode

@WithoutViolence

@GirlsWhoCode

@RAINN

@wia_animation @GETWIGI pic.twitter.com/FtsbGARUsd — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 28, 2021

Sledgehammer revealed the first trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard through an in-game event in Warzone. Afterwards, the developer shared details about the upcoming game online. Call of Duty: Vanguard will feature a campaign, multiplayer, and a Zombies Mode. Instead of the team at Sledgehammer or Raven Software taking a crack at it, the reins will be handed to Treyarch.

Treyarch of course developed last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, as well as several previous entries in the franchise. Treyarch was also the developer behind Call of Duty: World at War, the game that introduced Zombies Mode to the series. Zombies then became a staple of every Treyarch-developed CoD game, but the overwhelming responses from fans has led the mode to pop up in games not developed by Treyarch as well. It makes sense that Sledgehammer wanted to tap the originators of Call of Duty’s Zombies mode for the latest installment.

Treyarch + Zombies. Name a more iconic duo.... I'll wait.



For the first time, we’ll have a crossover in #Vanguard with the new Zombies game mode led by @Treyarch.



More news will come, probably around spooky season. pic.twitter.com/hXIQ2B7weq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 19, 2021

It’s far from the first time we’ve seen different Call of Duty developers team up and handle separate parts of a game. Sledgehammer got its start by working at Infinity Ward’s side, developing the multiplayer in Modern Warfare games. Raven Software has served as the primary developer of Warzone since its initial release.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch on November 5, 2021, and will feature a Zombies mode developed by the team at Treyarch. For more information, stick with us here on Shacknews.