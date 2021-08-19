New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps animated short series launched ahead of Ultimate

Sega is celebrating Sonic Colors: Ultimate with a series of animated shorts.
Donovan Erskine
1

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is an upcoming remaster of one of the franchise’s more beloved entries in the modern era. Set on a series of planets, this game sees Sonic and friends on an adventure throughout the galaxy. Ahead of the game’s release this September, Sega has released the first episode in what will be a series of animated shorts titled Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps.

Sega shared the first episode of Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps on Twitter and YouTube on August 19, 2021. The animated short is about 6 minutes long and features Sonic, Tails, Eggman, as well as some other surprise appearances. The 2D animated series also includes full voice acting from the video game voices of the iconic characters.

Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps features characters and locations from the Sonic Colors game. The first episode is appropriately titled “Sweet Mountain” as it primarily takes place in the sweet and sugary zone that players will remember from the game. The Wisps, the tiny alien creatures that also play a prominent role in Sonic Colors are heavily featured in the series.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Sega put together an animated series in celebration of an upcoming game. The company also put out some animated shorts around the release of Sonic Mania not too many years ago. It will be interesting to see if the Rise of the Wisps includes any hints or indication of new content we might get in Sonic Colors: Ultimate.

Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps is available now, and will be the first in a series of shorts. Sega has not disclosed how many episodes there will be, but with the launch of Sonic Colors: Ultimate set for September 7, it’s likely that we’ll get several more episodes in the weeks leading up.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

