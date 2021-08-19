Lost Judgment will have 8 fully playable Sega Master System games in it Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are no strangers to including fully playable classic games in the Yakuza series and Lost Judgment is no exception.

There are a few things you can count on with Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio games at this point. The story will be interesting, the combat will be ridiculously over the top, and there will be plenty of distractions and side activities, likely including fully playable games from Sega’s classic library. The upcoming Lost Judgment seems to be no exception. Ryu Ga Gotoku revealed that not only are several Sega classics going to be playable in an arcade setting, but apparently you can get your hands on a Sega Master System in the game and play several games from that era, including Alex Kidd in Miracle World.

Ryu Ga Gotoku revealed this fun inclusion for Lost Judgment on the studio Twitter on August 19, 2021. According to Ryu Ga Gotoku, at some point, it seems Takayuki Yagami will be able to get his hands on a Sega Master System and then you can play full Sega Master System games in Lost Judgment. There are eight games included in the feature.

The eight Sega Master System Games you can pick up and play in Lost Judgment include the following:

Alex Kid in Miracle World

Fantasy Zone

Penguin Land

Quartet

Enduro Racer

Woody Pop

Maze Hunter 3-D

Secret Commando

Lost Judgment has shaped up pretty nicely over the course of Ryu Ga Gotoku’s reveals. It’s looking like it will have a very compelling story full of murder investigation and martial arts combat. There’s some danger of this being the last Judgment game to feature the current protagonist, but at least it looks like it will go out with a bang.

Lost Judgment is set to arrive on September 24, 2021 with early access on September 21 for Deluxe and Ultimate special edition pre-orders. Stay tuned for further coverage and updates leading up to the game’s release.