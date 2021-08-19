Will NHL 22 have cross-gen play? Fans are wondering if NHL 22 will feature cross-gen play between PS4 and PS5, and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The first couple of years after the release of new consoles creates a bit of a divide between players on new versus old platforms. Some upgrade and some get left behind, but that doesn’t mean those players don’t want to play together. This is especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic, where finding a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S can be difficult for the average consumer. This leaves NHL series fans wondering if they can enjoy cross-gen play in NHL 22.

Will NHL 22 have cross-gen support?

No, NHL 22 will not have cross-gen play, but let’s really outline what that means so there’s no confusion for potential buyers.

If I buy the PS5 version of NHL 22, I will not be able to play with my friend who bought the PS4 version of the game and installed it on their PS4. However, if I’m a PS5 owner who also owns the PS4 version of NHL 22, I can play with players who are also playing the PS4 version on their PS4. If you are playing the same version of the game as your friends, you can play with them so long as you’re both on PlayStation or both on Xbox. This is important because many of us have friends who don’t have the newer consoles yet, or vice versa.

Does this mean that players on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S must buy two copies? Not exactly, as the X-Factor Edition of NHL 22 includes both a PS4 and PS5 version of the game. What it means is that if you buy the NHL 22 X-Factor Edition on the PS5, you’ll need to install it twice. You’ll install the PS5 version, which can only be played with other PS5 owners, and you’ll install the PS4 version to play when your friends on PS4 fire up the game for some multiplayer puck. The same applies for players on Xbox.

Technically, NHL 22 does not feature cross-gen play, but there are some suitable workarounds for those who have friends on the previous generations of consoles. It means buying a more expensive version of the game than many might want, but that’s the way these things go.