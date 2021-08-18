New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to transfer Ghost of Tsushima PS4 save files to PS5

Continue your adventure by getting your Ghost of Tsushima game save data from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 for the Director's Cut.
Sam Chandler
1

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the latest version of Sucker Punch Productions’ hit title and the team has released some information on how to transfer your save from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5. This is going to be vital for those that have since upgraded to the current-gen consoles and want to bring their data and game save with them.

Transfer Ghost of Tsushima PS4 save to PS5

On August 18, 2021, Sucker Punch took to Twitter to give players an insight into how to transfer Ghost of Tsushima PS4 save data to the PS5. The process is extremely simple. Right on the main menu is an option called “Transfer PS4 console save”. Selecting this will begin the data transfer process.

For those with a PS Plus membership with cloud saves, Sucker Punch recommends downloading locally before transferring your save. Basically, get your save from the cloud and on to your console, then go through the in-game process of transferring your game save.

By transferring your Ghost of Tsushima PS4 game save to your PS5, you will be able to pick up right where you left off. This is especially useful for those that want to sink some time into the Director’s Cut but maybe don’t want to work through the game on a fresh save. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Ghost of Tsushima page for our coverage of the game, including guides, reviews, and the latest news.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

