2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - August 18, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

You can't write tears

Sean Lock was an incredible comedian. He'll be greatly missed. Perhaps it's time to watch some 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and try not to cry.

Let's get the giggle machine going again

Apparently the robots didn't pull off their parkour flawlessly the first go. There's still hope for us yet.

*bonk*

Gotta love a good bonk noise.

Fortnite looking at what else it can copy

This whole situation really frustrates me.

Look at this cute little thing

Such a small piggie.

Such an awesome moment on the red carpet

Shang-Chi is looking good! Check out the trailer if you haven't already.

Looks like it's coming out pretty soon too!

Just a snake hanging out in Woolies

That's a big ol' python.

This looks delicious

But how did they do that?

What's your expert dish?

I love the photoshopped smile on that cat's face. So good.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Speaking of smiling cats, here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He looks so happy to see me! He rolled over and requested belly rubs.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola