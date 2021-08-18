Evening Reading - August 18, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Twelve Minutes review: The gift of time
- Road 96 review: The crossroads of destiny
- Axiom Verge 2 review: Back to the Breach
- Shacknews culture - 25 years of Shack [lol]s and memes
- The Elder Scrolls Online interview: Upgrading graphics on PC and consoles
- NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 2022 earnings release beats revenue expectations
- Some Facebook contractors are already being forced to return to on-site work
- Biomutant recouped development cost one week after launch despite polarized reviews
- Pokemon Legends Arceus gameplay trailer introduces Hisui region & new monsters
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl add character customization & more features
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
You can't write tears
Sean Lock was an incredible comedian. He'll be greatly missed. Perhaps it's time to watch some 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and try not to cry.
Let's get the giggle machine going again
obligatory: who did this???— Steve Bowler (@gameism) August 18, 2021
(Sound ON!! 🔊) pic.twitter.com/6PhrBrshX4
Apparently the robots didn't pull off their parkour flawlessly the first go. There's still hope for us yet.
*bonk*
August 18, 2021
Gotta love a good bonk noise.
Fortnite looking at what else it can copy
August 18, 2021
This whole situation really frustrates me.
Look at this cute little thing
August 16, 2021
Such a small piggie.
Such an awesome moment on the red carpet
The Shang-Chi red carpet was inspiring and exhilarating. But a personal highlight was getting emotional with Simu Liu over what this film means for the Asian diaspora. Congratulations to the cast & crew. So grateful to have been a small part of introducing the world to #ShangChi. pic.twitter.com/Ny4OO5nqCR— Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) August 18, 2021
Shang-Chi is looking good! Check out the trailer if you haven't already.
Looks like it's coming out pretty soon too!
Just a snake hanging out in Woolies
That's a big ol' python.
This looks delicious
椎茸。。 pic.twitter.com/T3S7hEi06j— Ran (@konel_bread) August 17, 2021
But how did they do that?
What's your expert dish?
August 18, 2021
I love the photoshopped smile on that cat's face. So good.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Speaking of smiling cats, here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He looks so happy to see me! He rolled over and requested belly rubs.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
