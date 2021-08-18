ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 82 - Floral Kombat Wednesday nights bring the nostalgia overload to Shacknews Twitch with skankcore64 and the quest to beat every N64 game released in North America.

Shortly after the Stevetendo show, I'll be live with my quest to complete the full N64 catalog, skankcore64, and more Paper Mario at 9 p.m. PT/ 12 a.m. ET.

Episode 82 - Floral Kombat

On the last episode of skankcore64, I fell into old habits of taking care of side quests in between the main chapters of Paper Mario. If I had realized earlier than there was so much to do aside from the major story beats, I would have been taking care of business properly from the beginning. Since I caught up with Koopa Koot's chores recently, all that was needed was performing a few more favors and unlocking any areas that were blocked by a previously impassable barrier. I did start Chapter Six as promised but not until the end of the last livestream.

We have an all-new chapter and setting to explore today in Flower Fields. This is the home of all Bub-ulbs found in the Mushroom Kingdom and, unsurprisingly, it's in grave danger. As a plumber by trade, I don't know how green Mario's thumbs are, perhaps Luigi would be better suited for this task. Even without experience in landscaping or floral arranging, I'm sure Mario will be up to the challenge. As usual, you can follow the action with the embedded viewer above or head over to Shacknews Twitch proper to chat with me as I make my way through this adorable adventure.

