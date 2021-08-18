Facebook Connect seemingly slated for late October 2021 It appears Facebook, Oculus, and other sectors of the company are prepping to show off what's next in AR/VR technology in October.

Oculus Connect used to be the yearly event in which the VR developer and trendsetter showed off what was the latest news, updates, and improvements coming to its latest technology. With Oculus’ absorption into Facebook, Oculus Connect has semi-sort of died. This year will mark the second year of the Facebook Connect event which has replaced it. It will be a day worth of keynotes, new technology reveals, conversation about what’s next, and panels galore from experts in Facebook’s AR/VR tech wing. All of that is seemingly coming with Facebook Connect in late October.

Oculus and Facebook announced (and deleted for some reason) dates of the next Facebook Connect event on August 18, 2021, as shared on the Oculus Twitter. On October 28, 2021, Facebook Connect 2021 will take up the day with a lengthy look at the company’s latest tech and innovations. This often includes keynotes, panels, and various discussions on the state of AR/VR and unique facets, challenges, and opportunities for the technology. There has been no schedule announced for Facebook Connect 2021 yet, but registration is expected to open for the event soon alongside an event schedule.

Last year marked the launch of the Oculus Quest 2, which John Carmack shared his thorough praise for during his keynote.

Last year in September was the first year that Facebook rebranded the usual Oculus Connect event with regards to social media company’s acquisition of the popular VR group. Even so, last year also still included a number of product and concept reveals, including various daily life programs for an upcoming AR glasses item. We also got a keynote from gaming and VR veteran John Carmack. Additionally, we got to see a wide slate of games coming to VR with some exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2.

It’s unknown exactly what Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Oculus, and the rest have up their sleeve for this one. However, given how prominently Zuckerberg has spoken of the concept of a Metaverse online experience, it seems like we have a good chance of hearing about it at Facebook Connect 2021. Stay tuned for more details on the event as they become available, right here at Shackews.