Dying Light 2's next Dying 2 Know presentation will be next week during gamescom The gamescom edition of Dying 2 Know will give a major look at combat with both humans and infected in the upcoming Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is still around the corner later this year as one of the most anticipated action games of 2021. We’ll be running, jumping, parkouring, and doing everything it takes to survive both the infected and human monsters of a fallen city. Dying 2 Know has been a series of presentations built towards giving us little bits and pieces of what to expect in Dying Light 2, and the next one is coming up as part of gamescom 2021. We’ll get an extensive look at Dying Light 2 combat next week.

Developer and publisher Techland revealed the upcoming Dying Light 2 Dying 2 Know gamescom edition presentation in a press release on August 18, 2021. On August 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET, lead game designer Tymon Smektała will present a deep dive into Dying Light 2’s combat system. We’ll get a new gameplay trailer, as well as a more thorough breakdown of what it will be like to fight with both infected and human combatants in the game.

Tune in to Gamescom Studio in partnership with IGN on August 26th at 11am PT / 8pm CEST!

You will be able to watch the next episode of Dying 2 Know – Gamescom edition!#gamescom2021 pic.twitter.com/yV44GkXO5h — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) August 18, 2021

The Dying 2 Know presentations for Dying Light 2: Stay Human have continued to be a wellspring of interesting peeks at what’s coming in the game. We’ve been re-acquainted with main characters, factions, and the city in the game, as well as some of the most dangerous threats the infected have to offer. With improvised weaponry promising to play a big role once again in the new game, this next presentation during gamescom should be quite enlightening.

With Dying Light 2’s release date set for December, there’s still plenty to learn and see between now and then and the next Dying 2 Know presentation will be quite the display. If you want to get a good look at how combat will play out, be sure to stay tuned when the presentation goes live next week.