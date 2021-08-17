Heroes' Memorial quest - Destiny 2 A quick overview of the Heroes' Memorial quest in Destiny 2, the last quest for Season of the Splicer.

The last reset of Season of the Splicer is here in Destiny 2 and it adds a short but sweet quest in the form of Heroes’ Memorial. This quest is offered as soon as you load in, and gives players an opportunity to earn some gear but more importantly, pay respect to those that were lost during the Endless Night.

Heroes’ Memorial quest

The Heroes’ Memorial quest in Destiny 2 is a short, having only two steps. However, taking the time to do it will reward players with a new Exotic ship, an Ascendant Shard, and even the final lore entry for the Season of the Splicer.

Step 1: Speak with the Splicer Servitor

Head to the Splicer Servitor for the first step of Heroes' Memorial.

Head to the H.E.L.M. and chat with the Splicer Servitor to hear from Mithrax. There’s no voice-over here, so you’ll need to read what he says. At this point you’ll receive your Exotic ship and an Ascendant Shard. You’ll then be directed on to the next portion of the quest.

Step 2: Interact with the Memorial

The actual memorial is in the Tower.

The final step is to head to the Tower proper and interact with the memorial. Some players have reported problems with this step, but a solution is to go to Orbit and back again or resetting the game. The memorial is a joint project between Humans and Eliksni and you can see the Vanguard and the House of Light banners hanging from the wreaths.

Interacting with the memorial will play a short message from Mithrax. Once his speech is finished, you will receive a new lore entry and complete the quest, Heroes’ Memorial.

The Heroes’ Memorial quest in Destiny 2 is extremely short and is meant as a final period on the end of the Season of the Splicer. With only a short time before the start of the next season, make sure you finish up everything on your plate, run a few more Overrides, and otherwise prepare for Bungie’s Destiny 2 Showcase on August 24. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more information and our continued coverage.