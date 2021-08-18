Watch the Pokemon Presents livestream here Get the latest updates on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon's 25th anniversary year is rolling on and there are still some major titles on the way for the franchise. There hasn't been a lot of information regarding the upcoming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. That will change with Wednesday's Pokemon Presents video direct.

Watch the Pokemon Presents livestream here

The Pokemon Presents stream will air live on Wednesday, August 18 at 6:00 a.m. PT/9:00 a.m. ET. The full presentation will be viewable live on The Official Pokemon YouTube channel and on demand once it's over. If you don't want to click away from Shacknews, you can watch the show through the helpful embed above.

There's no indication of how long the Pokemon Presents video presentation will last. The only knowns are that the stream will feature news on the aforementioned Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. All of these games already have release dates. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release on November 19. Pokemon Legends: Arceus will arrive on January 28. However, little has been shown regarding gameplay and features, so expect to see a lot of that today. All three of these games will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

We'll be on the lookout for any major reveals from today's Pokemon Presents stream, so keep it here on Shacknews. We'll report back with the latest information from this presentation.